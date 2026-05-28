Rainbow Childrens Medicare March quarter ₹408.06cr sales, net profit ₹59.31cr

EBITDA up about 8% to ₹134.17cr

EBITDA rose by about 8% to ₹134.17 crore, and earnings per share improved to ₹5.85 from ₹5.37 last year, showing steady financial progress even as employee costs and depreciation increased a bit.

The company's shares closed at ₹1,365.40 on the NSE, staying stable and reflecting growing investor confidence in Rainbow's health and future prospects.