Rainbow Childrens Medicare March quarter ₹408.06cr sales, net profit ₹59.31cr
Entertainment
Rainbow Childrens Medicare just wrapped up a solid quarter, with net sales jumping 15.27% year-over-year to ₹408.06 crore for March 2026.
Net profit also edged up by nearly 9%, hitting ₹59.31 crore compared to last year's ₹54.54 crore, so things are definitely looking up.
EBITDA up about 8% to ₹134.17cr
EBITDA rose by about 8% to ₹134.17 crore, and earnings per share improved to ₹5.85 from ₹5.37 last year, showing steady financial progress even as employee costs and depreciation increased a bit.
The company's shares closed at ₹1,365.40 on the NSE, staying stable and reflecting growing investor confidence in Rainbow's health and future prospects.