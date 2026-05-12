Rai's debut 'Shape of Momo' hits India Nepal May 29

'Shape of Momo' earns festival praise

The film screened at the Busan and San Sebastian festivals. Backed by Zoya Akhtar, Payal Kapadia, and Reema Kagti, it's being praised for its authenticity and emotional depth: Kapadia called it a deeply moving coming-of-age story, while Akhtar highlighted how rare it is to see Sikkimese stories on screen.

If you're into films about womanhood, family ties, or fresh voices from Northeast India (think Village Rockstars), this one might be for you.