Rai's debut 'Shape of Momo' hits India Nepal May 29
Entertainment
Tribeny Rai's debut film, Shape of Momo, lands in theaters across India and Nepal on May 29, thanks to Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media.
Set in a Himalayan village in Sikkim, it follows three generations of women as they navigate family bonds, emotional baggage, and everyday life.
'Shape of Momo' earns festival praise
The film screened at the Busan and San Sebastian festivals. Backed by Zoya Akhtar, Payal Kapadia, and Reema Kagti, it's being praised for its authenticity and emotional depth: Kapadia called it a deeply moving coming-of-age story, while Akhtar highlighted how rare it is to see Sikkimese stories on screen.
If you're into films about womanhood, family ties, or fresh voices from Northeast India (think Village Rockstars), this one might be for you.