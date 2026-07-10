Raj appears in Bengaluru court, warrant dropped and bail ₹4,000
Entertainment
actor Prakash Raj showed up at a Bengaluru court this week after skipping earlier summons in a voter ID case.
The court had actually issued a non-bailable warrant against him for not appearing, but his lawyer explained the summons were not properly delivered.
The judge accepted this and granted Raj bail with a 4,000-rupee surety.
Complaint alleged Raj held voter IDs
Back in 2019, a complaint accused Raj of holding voter IDs in four states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, which is not allowed under election rules.
Since police did not act on the complaint, it eventually landed in court.
Raj missed two previous summons before finally appearing and getting the warrant dropped.