Raj appears in Bengaluru court, warrant dropped and bail ₹4,000 Entertainment Jul 10, 2026

actor Prakash Raj showed up at a Bengaluru court this week after skipping earlier summons in a voter ID case.

The court had actually issued a non-bailable warrant against him for not appearing, but his lawyer explained the summons were not properly delivered.

The judge accepted this and granted Raj bail with a 4,000-rupee surety.