Raj Chakraborty will finish term after Barrackpore loss, not run
Entertainment
Raj Chakraborty, well-known filmmaker and TMC MLA, just announced he's stepping away from politics.
After losing the Barrackpore seat to BJP's Kaustav Bagchi by over 15,000 votes in the West Bengal elections, Raj shared on Thursday that he'll finish his current term but won't run again.
Raj Chakraborty posts farewell on X
In his farewell post on X, Raj thanked everyone for letting him serve and said he gave his all to both films and politics.
He wished Bengal well under the new BJP government taking office soon.
His wife, actor Subhashree Ganguly, called him a "superhero."