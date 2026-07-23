Raj Kundra bought 11.7% Rajasthan Royals for Shilpa Shetty ₹81.9cr
Entertainment
Raj Kundra, businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband, just shared that he bought an 11.7% stake in Rajasthan Royals for ₹81.9 crore back in 2009, as a Valentine's Day gift for Shetty after the team's first IPL win.
At the time, it was the biggest single-check investment IPL had seen.
Royals value soars to ₹16,000cr
Since then, Rajasthan Royals's value has soared from ₹700 crore to around ₹16,000 crore, reflecting how massive IPL has become: every IPL team now earns an annual profit of ₹200-500 crore from TV deals, sponsorships, and ticket sales.
But Kundra's journey hit a rough patch: he was banned for life from the IPL over betting allegations in 2015 (which he denies), and the Supreme Court is still reviewing his case.