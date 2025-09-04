Raj Kundra to donate 'Mehar's 1st-day collection for flood relief Entertainment Sep 04, 2025

Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, is donating all first-day worldwide collection from his new Punjabi film Mehar to help people affected by Punjab's worst floods since 1988.

The floods have damaged huge areas of farmland and caused widespread devastation.

Mehar hits theaters on September 5, with Kundra hoping the donation will bring some quick relief to those struggling right now.