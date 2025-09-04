Next Article
Raj Kundra to donate 'Mehar's 1st-day collection for flood relief
Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, is donating all first-day worldwide collection from his new Punjabi film Mehar to help people affected by Punjab's worst floods since 1988.
The floods have damaged huge areas of farmland and caused widespread devastation.
Mehar hits theaters on September 5, with Kundra hoping the donation will bring some quick relief to those struggling right now.
Kundra's gesture will help many families: Source
Mehar is directed by Rakesh Mehta and stars Geeta Basra, making her return to movies. The trailer dropped in August and got a warm response.
Shilpa Shetty called Kundra her "hero" and said she's excited for the release.
By giving away the opening day collection, Kundra aims to make a real difference for families hit hardest by this disaster.