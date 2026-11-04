Raj makes Kannada TV history winning 'Karna' Best Actor award
Entertainment
Kiran Raj just made Kannada TV history by snagging his fifth Best Actor award. He picked up this latest win for playing Dr. Karna, a caring gynecologist juggling family drama, in the hit serial Karna.
Fans even call him "King Karna," and this is actually his second win for the same role, showing how much people connect with his performance.
Raj's 3 'Kannadathi' Best Actor wins
Raj first grabbed attention as Harsha in Kannadathi, where he scored three Best Actor awards back-to-back.
Switching things up with Dr. Karna let him show off a whole new side as an actor, and fans clearly love it, voting over 10 million times at a previous awards show.
Five wins in, Raj's popularity and influence on Kannada TV are hard to miss.