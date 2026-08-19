Raj-starrer 'Ram in Leela' retitled 'Ram and Leela' before release
The upcoming Tamil romantic comedy starring Rio Raj just switched its title from Ram In Leela to Ram And Leela, right before its August 21 release.
The film has cleared censors with a U/A certificate and is already catching attention thanks to the last-minute name change.
Kannan's debut introduces Vartika
Ram And Leela follows Ram, a single guy fed up with failed matchmaking, who meets Leela on a train, only to find out she can't meet him after 6pm.
The film marks debut director Ramachandran Kannan's first project and introduces Vartika as an actor alongside a cast that includes Munishkanth, Chetan, and Nayana Elza.
'Ram And Leela' releases Aug 21
Releasing on August 21, Ram And Leela will go head-to-head with other Tamil films like Modha Rathri.
With music by Ankit Menon and cinematography by Mallikarjun, there's plenty for moviegoers to look forward to this weekend.