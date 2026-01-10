'Raja Saab': Prabhas's old-look getup scenes added amid poor reviews

The makers of The Raja Saab have added new scenes featuring lead actor Prabhas in an older look. This comes after the film, directed by Maruthi, received a lukewarm response upon its release on Friday. During a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday, the team revealed that these scenes were missing due to a "server issue" that delayed their cleanup and correction.

Fan response Director Maruthi addressed fan disappointment and explained changes Director Maruthi acknowledged, "Prabhas fans aren't disappointed with the film, but aren't satisfied either." He attributed this to the absence of scenes featuring Prabhas in an older look, which were shown in the trailer. "In the process of searching for that look, the fans' brains couldn't process the story I was showing," he said.

Film enhancement Maruthi promised 'mind-blowing' addition to 'The Raja Saab' Maruthi revealed he had been asked about the missing scenes and decided to include them in the second half of The Raja Saab. He assured fans that this 8-9-minute episode would be "mind-blowing." "No film has depicted a fight scene taking place on the roof so far." "Prabhas worked very hard for it," he said, adding that fans would be satisfied with these additions.

Production update Producer revealed technical glitch caused missing scenes Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People's Media Factory explained that the missing scenes were a result of a technical glitch. "One week back, due to an unfortunate incident and the server being down, we had the output, but it needed cleanup and minor corrections." "We have done it and sent it to theaters now," he said. He also confirmed that the film's runtime remains unchanged despite these additions.