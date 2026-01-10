Prabhas's 'Raja Saab' trimmed after runtime backlash: Report
What's the story
Prabhas's The Raja Saab has reportedly been trimmed in response to the backlash for its over three-hour-long runtime. A new version will be played in theaters from Saturday, January 10, according to 123Telugu. The makers have removed several portions to improve pacing and viewer experience.
Changes made
'The Raja Saab' new version includes restored deleted scenes
Interestingly, the new version reportedly also includes some previously deleted scenes that fans had wanted to see. These additions are part of the makers' strategy to enhance the film's appeal and improve its reception. The team is hopeful that these changes will have a positive impact on word-of-mouth publicity.
Audience reaction
'The Raja Saab' faced backlash over runtime and pacing
The initial version of The Raja Saab was met with strong backlash from audiences due to its lengthy runtime. Many viewers felt that the narrative was overstretched, which made the film dull. The horror-comedy, released on January 9, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab in key roles.