'Raja Saab': Prabhas-Malavika Mohanan's 'Koi Yahan Nache...' remix drops soon
What's the story
The much-anticipated film The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas and directed by Maruthi, is set to hit theaters on January 9, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers have announced a special track featuring Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan. The song will be a remix of the classic Hindi track Koi Yahan Nache Nache from the 1982 blockbuster Disco Dancer.
Release details
'Koi Yahan Nache Nache' remix to be released soon
The new version of Koi Yahan Nache Nache, which also features actors Riddhi Kumar and Nidhhi Agerwal, will be released on January 5. The original soundtrack was composed by Bappi Lahiri and featured Mithun Chakraborty. It was sung by Usha Uthup and Lahiri. It remains to be seen how Thaman has interpreted the classic track in his remix.
Supporting roles
'The Raja Saab' features an ensemble cast
Apart from Prabhas and Mohanan, The Raja Saab also features Sanjay Dutt in a significant role. The film has been produced by Krithi Prasad and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory. It also stars Zarina Wahab, Boman Irani, VTV Ganesh, Samuthirakani, and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. The film has already released two trailers and three songs ahead of its release.