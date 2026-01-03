'Raja Saab': Prabhas-Malavika Mohanan's 'Koi Yahan Nache...' remix drops soon

Release details

'Koi Yahan Nache Nache' remix to be released soon

The new version of Koi Yahan Nache Nache, which also features actors Riddhi Kumar and Nidhhi Agerwal, will be released on January 5. The original soundtrack was composed by Bappi Lahiri and featured Mithun Chakraborty. It was sung by Usha Uthup and Lahiri. It remains to be seen how Thaman has interpreted the classic track in his remix.