'Raja Shivaji' maintains momentum, crosses ₹55cr mark domestically
What's the story
The historical drama Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh, has been doing well at the box office. The film earned ₹3.2 crore net in India on Friday, taking its domestic total to ₹55.85 crore, reported Sacnilk. Despite a dip in collections on Friday, the film has maintained momentum, particularly in Marathi.
Collection details
Looking at film in numbers
Raja Shivaji had a strong start with ₹11.35 crore on its opening day. The film collected ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and ₹12 crore on Sunday, followed by ₹5.6 crore on Monday and ₹4.9 crore on Tuesday. Since then, it has remained steady with collections of ₹4.25 crore on Wednesday and ₹4 crore on Thursday. Its India gross stands at ₹66.23 crore.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Raja Shivaji'
Raja Shivaji is co-written and directed by Deshmukh, who also plays the titular role. It is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. The star-studded cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte, among others.
Budget discussion
This is what Deshmukh said about the film's budget
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Deshmukh spoke about the film's budget. He said, "About the figures floating around about Raja Shivaji's budget, only the producers know the real budget." He also opined that actors' fees and budgets have become part of regular film culture. "If someone asks me about the budget, I ask them, how much are you paying for a ticket to watch it? They say ₹100 or ₹250-300. I reply that's the budget."