'Raja Shivaji' maintains momentum, crosses ₹55cr mark domestically

The historical drama Raja Shivaji , starring Riteish Deshmukh , has been doing well at the box office. The film earned ₹3.2 crore net in India on Friday, taking its domestic total to ₹55.85 crore, reported Sacnilk. Despite a dip in collections on Friday, the film has maintained momentum, particularly in Marathi.

Collection details Looking at film in numbers Raja Shivaji had a strong start with ₹11.35 crore on its opening day. The film collected ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and ₹12 crore on Sunday, followed by ₹5.6 crore on Monday and ₹4.9 crore on Tuesday. Since then, it has remained steady with collections of ₹4.25 crore on Wednesday and ₹4 crore on Thursday. Its India gross stands at ₹66.23 crore.

Film details Everything to know about 'Raja Shivaji' Raja Shivaji is co-written and directed by Deshmukh, who also plays the titular role. It is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. The star-studded cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte, among others.

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