Riteish opens up about '10-year journey' to make 'Raja Shivaji'

Film's evolution

'Had it started in 2016, this would not be...'

The film was first announced back in 2016 but faced several delays. It was revived in 2019, only to be pushed again due to COVID-19. He told PTI, "I feel relieved because this 10-year journey was pretty long. Many a times one gave up on it, but it came back to you." "Had it started in 2016, this would not be the film, it would be a different film, a different star cast."