Riteish opens up about '10-year journey' to make 'Raja Shivaji'
What's the story
Actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh has opened up about the decade-long struggle to bring his dream project, Raja Shivaji, to life. The film was released on May 1 and chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Deshmukh not only stars in the titular role but has also co-written and directed it.
Film's evolution
'Had it started in 2016, this would not be...'
The film was first announced back in 2016 but faced several delays. It was revived in 2019, only to be pushed again due to COVID-19. He told PTI, "I feel relieved because this 10-year journey was pretty long. Many a times one gave up on it, but it came back to you." "Had it started in 2016, this would not be the film, it would be a different film, a different star cast."
Film's journey
'We just thought why not make it slightly bigger...'
Deshmukh added, "The fact that it started in 2023, the vision changed a bit...then we just thought why not make it slightly bigger and more ambitious." "The journey changed course over time, and now that the film is out and the way it's received, I'm just truly humbled." The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhonsale, Vidya Balan as Badi Begum, and Salman Khan in a cameo role.