Rajamouli confirms 'Varanasi' standalone, centers on father son bond
SS Rajamouli has confirmed his next film, Varanasi, isn't the start of a franchise. It's a standalone story.
Speaking at the Annecy Animation Festival on June 28, he shared that the movie focuses on the emotional bond between a father and son, even as it explores epic settings like Antarctica and features mythological gods and natural disasters.
At its heart, though, Rajamouli says it's all about human emotions.
'Varanasi' trailer teases 30 minutes fight
Written by Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi blends Indian mythology, science fiction, and time travel.
Mahesh Babu stars as Rama, while Priyanka Chopra returns to Indian films after eight years.
The trailer teases an intense 30-minute fight between Rama and Kumbhakarna from The Ramayana.
With Rajamouli back after RRR and a cast like this, no wonder it's one of the most closely watched productions currently in development.