Rajamouli confirms 'Varanasi' standalone, centers on father son bond Entertainment Jun 28, 2026

SS Rajamouli has confirmed his next film, Varanasi, isn't the start of a franchise. It's a standalone story.

Speaking at the Annecy Animation Festival on June 28, he shared that the movie focuses on the emotional bond between a father and son, even as it explores epic settings like Antarctica and features mythological gods and natural disasters.

At its heart, though, Rajamouli says it's all about human emotions.