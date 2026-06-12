Rajamouli hails Bhatt's 'Alpha' teaser as promising and fierce
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli is hyped about Alia Bhatt's new spy thriller, Alpha. He called the teaser "promising" and shared it online, saying she was "fantastic as always" and "so fierce in the action sequences."
The clip shows Bhatt in intense, high-stakes moments as she takes on a major mission.
Rajamouli told Bhatt to choose passionately
Rajamouli and Bhatt worked together on RRR back in 2022.
At a 2024 summit, Bhatt shared that Rajamouli once told her to pick roles with love and passion because audiences connect best when performances come from the heart, even if the film is not good.