Rajamouli praises AI speed while skeptical of generative AI
Entertainment
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently shared his take on AI in movies during a talk at Georgia University.
He described AI as a "fantastic assistant" that can speed up research and development from weeks to just hours.
Still, he said, "When it comes to generative AI, I remain skeptical," while addressing students at Georgia University.
'Varanasi' to release April 7, 2027
Rajamouli's next big project, Varanasi, hits theaters worldwide on April 7, 2027. Starring Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu, the film is the global action-adventure epic Varanasi.
Rajamouli said AI is a "fantastic assistant" and that when it comes to generative AI, he remains skeptical.