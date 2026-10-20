Rajamouli praises Babu's 200% commitment on 'Varanasi' exceeding expectations
Entertainment
Director SS Rajamouli can't stop talking about Mahesh Babu's commitment to their new film, Varanasi. He shared that Mahesh gave 200% and exceeded his expectations.
The movie features Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini and reportedly explores time travel.
Rajamouli elevates India's legends in 'Varanasi'
Rajamouli says he wants Varanasi to showcase India's legendary tales on a much bigger scale than before.
Not happy with how these stories were shown in past movies, he's aiming to present the legendary stories of India alive in an even grander manner.