Rajamouli's Phalke biopic paused due to Jr NTR-Prabhas's busy schedules?
What's the story
The much-anticipated biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema, by SS Rajamouli has reportedly been put on hold. The film, which is tentatively titled Made in India and will be directed by Nitin Kakkar, was originally supposed to star Jr NTR. However, scheduling conflicts have led to a delay in production. Prabhas was then considered for the lead role but his packed schedule has also caused further delays.
Scheduling conflicts
Prabhas's schedule is packed till 2026
A source told Mid-Day that Prabhas is occupied with other projects until early 2026. The actor will start shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit later this year and then move on to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. This has led Kakkar to focus on Awarapan 2 with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani instead of the Phalke biopic. The sequel to Awarapan is currently being shot in Thailand.
Future plans
'Kakkar didn't want to sit idle waiting for the project'
The source added, "Kakkar didn't want to sit idle waiting for the Phalke project to clear its hurdles. It made sense to move ahead with Awarapan 2." The film will be revived only when the right star is available, said the source.
Family objection
Earlier, Phalke's grandson raised objections against biopic
Earlier, Dadasaheb Phalke's grandson Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar had raised objections against Rajamouli's biopic. He told Amar Ujala that the filmmaker never contacted him for the project. "I have been hearing discussions about Rajamouli's project but he never contacted me for it. No one spoke to me on behalf of Rajamouli." "If someone is making a film on Phalke ji, then at least the family should be talked to."