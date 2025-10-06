Rajamouli's Phalke biopic paused due to Jr NTR-Prabhas's busy schedules?

The much-anticipated biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema, by SS Rajamouli has reportedly been put on hold. The film, which is tentatively titled Made in India and will be directed by Nitin Kakkar, was originally supposed to star Jr NTR . However, scheduling conflicts have led to a delay in production. Prabhas was then considered for the lead role but his packed schedule has also caused further delays.

Scheduling conflicts Prabhas's schedule is packed till 2026 A source told Mid-Day that Prabhas is occupied with other projects until early 2026. The actor will start shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit later this year and then move on to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. This has led Kakkar to focus on Awarapan 2 with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani instead of the Phalke biopic. The sequel to Awarapan is currently being shot in Thailand.

Future plans 'Kakkar didn't want to sit idle waiting for the project' The source added, "Kakkar didn't want to sit idle waiting for the Phalke project to clear its hurdles. It made sense to move ahead with Awarapan 2." The film will be revived only when the right star is available, said the source.