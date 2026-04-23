SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' to debut at CCXP Mexico 2026
What's the story
SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, Varanasi, will make its global debut at the CCXP Mexico 2026. The event will be held from Friday to Sunday and is one of Latin America's biggest pop culture festivals. The panel for Varanasi will take place on Friday at the Thunder Stage by Cinemex and will be presented by producer SS Karthikeya. The presentation promises a sneak peek into the film's universe, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and a special video message from Rajamouli.
Event details
'Varanasi' showcase to include never-before-seen behind-the-scenes moments
The Varanasi panel at CCXP Mexico 2026 will not only showcase a "Varanasi to the World" glimpse but also include never-before-seen behind-the-scenes moments crafted for the event. The presentation will conclude with an interactive Q&A session with the audience, offering insights into the film's scale and vision. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.
Twitter Post
See the announcement
Hola Mexico…— Varanasi (@VaranasiMovie) April 23, 2026
🇲🇽#VARANASI makes its first global appearance at#CCXPMX26 with an exclusive panel on April 24 at the Thunder Stage.
We will be showcasing
our “Varanasi to the World” glimpse onthe big stage…
An exclusive video message from @ssrajamouli and never seen before… pic.twitter.com/AUPyzcjNB0
Film details
Production details and release date
Varanasi is one of the most ambitious Indian films in production. The film will be released in IMAX format, emphasizing large-format storytelling. It is produced by KL Narayana under Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. The music for the film has been composed by MM Keeravani. The movie will be released worldwide on April 7, 2027.