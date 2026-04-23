'Varanasi' will debut at CCXP Mexico 2026

SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' to debut at CCXP Mexico 2026

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:33 pm Apr 23, 202602:33 pm

What's the story

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, Varanasi, will make its global debut at the CCXP Mexico 2026. The event will be held from Friday to Sunday and is one of Latin America's biggest pop culture festivals. The panel for Varanasi will take place on Friday at the Thunder Stage by Cinemex and will be presented by producer SS Karthikeya. The presentation promises a sneak peek into the film's universe, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and a special video message from Rajamouli.