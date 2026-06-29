Rajamouli to film 'Varanasi' war turning 3,500 into 50,000 vanars Entertainment Jun 29, 2026

SS Rajamouli is about to film a massive war sequence for his new mythological action movie, Varanasi.

The shoot kicks off July 7, 2026, in Hyderabad, with Mahesh Babu leading an army of 3,500 junior artists.

With visual effects set to transform the crowd into 50,000 vanars (monkey warriors), this could be one of Indian cinema's biggest battle scenes yet.