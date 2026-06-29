Rajamouli to film 'Varanasi' war turning 3,500 into 50,000 vanars
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli is about to film a massive war sequence for his new mythological action movie, Varanasi.
The shoot kicks off July 7, 2026, in Hyderabad, with Mahesh Babu leading an army of 3,500 junior artists.
With visual effects set to transform the crowd into 50,000 vanars (monkey warriors), this could be one of Indian cinema's biggest battle scenes yet.
'Varanasi' releases April 7, 2027
Varanasi features Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas (returning to Indian films after eight years) as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha.
The story weaves together Ramayana-inspired gods, wild natural disasters, and fantasy elements, plus a focus on father-son bonds.
Mark your calendars: Varanasi hits theaters worldwide on April 7, 2027.