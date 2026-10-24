Rajamouli trims 'Varanasi' shoot by 40 days after 'RRR' lessons
Entertainment
Director SS Rajamouli has managed to trim the filming schedule for his next big project, Varanasi, by 40 days, thanks to careful planning and lessons from RRR.
Varanasi was filmed for about 275 days, while RRR took 315 days.
He shared this update at the Sao Paulo International Film Festival, showing how experience can really pay off.
Babu and Chopra star 'Varanasi' April7
Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra (making her return to Indian cinema after eight years) in a story that blends action, emotion, and even an episode from the Ramayana.
Each scene is shot in different parts of the world but tied together by strong emotional threads.
The film lands in theaters on April 7, 2027: mark your calendars!