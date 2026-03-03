Rajamouli's A&M MoCap Lab is India's largest, most advanced

The lab features a huge 60x40x30ft capture area and top-tier Vicon Valkyrie cameras for super-accurate tracking. It runs on Vicon Live and Unreal Engine for real-time virtual production, plus high-res facial capture tools. Its modular design means it can even be packed up and moved to different locations.

It could save filmmakers significant time and money

A&M MoCap Lab isn't just about cool tech—it's also budget-friendly.

CV Rao estimated that motion-capture previsualization for a specific 10-minute action sequence could cost under 10% of a comparable conventional location shoot, and in the example given, previsualization plus principal photography for that sequence took more than 50% less time.

Backed by Annapurna Studios, Mihira Visual Labs, and Animatrik Film Design (the team behind Avengers: Endgame), the lab is open to filmmakers, game developers and animation studios—basically, it could offer significant cost and time savings for certain workflows.