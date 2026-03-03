Rajamouli's A&M MoCap Lab is India's largest, most advanced
Hyderabad just got a major tech upgrade: the A&M MoCap Lab, now India's largest and most advanced motion capture studio, opened at Annapurna Studios.
Launched by director SS Rajamouli, this new space is set to level up Indian films with precise tech for capturing stunts and action scenes.
The lab is modular, can be moved to different locations
The lab features a huge 60x40x30ft capture area and top-tier Vicon Valkyrie cameras for super-accurate tracking.
It runs on Vicon Live and Unreal Engine for real-time virtual production, plus high-res facial capture tools.
Its modular design means it can even be packed up and moved to different locations.
It could save filmmakers significant time and money
A&M MoCap Lab isn't just about cool tech—it's also budget-friendly.
CV Rao estimated that motion-capture previsualization for a specific 10-minute action sequence could cost under 10% of a comparable conventional location shoot, and in the example given, previsualization plus principal photography for that sequence took more than 50% less time.
Backed by Annapurna Studios, Mihira Visual Labs, and Animatrik Film Design (the team behind Avengers: Endgame), the lab is open to filmmakers, game developers and animation studios—basically, it could offer significant cost and time savings for certain workflows.