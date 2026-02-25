Rajamouli's new mo-cap lab has already worked on 'Varanasi' visuals

The lab packs a massive 60x40x30-foot capture space filled with Vicon Valkyrie VK26 cameras for super-precise tracking. It uses Unreal Engine for real-time virtual production and head-mounted cameras for detailed facial capture. Its modular setup means the tech can even travel to different locations—great news for filmmakers, animators, and game devs.

It aims to reduce costs and time for filmmakers

With this lab, creators can test camera moves and lens choices virtually before shooting anything for real—saving both time and money on set.

It's open to Indian and international teams as part of Annapurna Studios's 51st anniversary.

Rajamouli said seeing the results from Varanasi proved there's no need to send work abroad anymore.