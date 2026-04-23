Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' to debut globally at CCXP Mexico April 24

'Varanasi' exclusive previews and Rajamouli session

Expect a sneak peek with exclusive previews and behind-the-scenes footage made just for this event.

Rajamouli will connect with fans through a video message and live session, sharing insights about this massive project: a Shiva devotee on a time-travelling quest to locate a powerful cosmic artifact, with ancient secrets and a larger plan driven by a mastermind.

With an estimated ₹1,200 crore budget and detailed sets inspired by Varanasi's ghats and temples, the film is already getting global buzz.

Mark your calendars: Varanasi hits theaters worldwide on April 7, 2027.