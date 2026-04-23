Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' to debut globally at CCXP Mexico April 24
Big news for movie fans: SS Rajamouli's next epic, Varanasi, will have its first global debut/presentation at CCXP Mexico on April 24, 2026.
The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
There's a special Varanasi to the World event planned on the Thunder Stage to kick things off.
'Varanasi' exclusive previews and Rajamouli session
Expect a sneak peek with exclusive previews and behind-the-scenes footage made just for this event.
Rajamouli will connect with fans through a video message and live session, sharing insights about this massive project: a Shiva devotee on a time-travelling quest to locate a powerful cosmic artifact, with ancient secrets and a larger plan driven by a mastermind.
With an estimated ₹1,200 crore budget and detailed sets inspired by Varanasi's ghats and temples, the film is already getting global buzz.
Mark your calendars: Varanasi hits theaters worldwide on April 7, 2027.