Rajasthan Royals's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, scores 776, draws 12cr-per-year offers
Entertainment
Rajasthan Royals's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi just made IPL history in 2026.
At only 15, he smashed 776 runs and broke records for most sixes in a season (72!) and fastest to reach 1,000 runs.
His standout playoff scores (even as Rajasthan Royals fell short) have everyone talking, and brands are scrambling to sign him, with bat sponsorship offers reportedly hitting ₹12 crore per year.
Sooryavanshi's 50L deal about to expire
Sooryavanshi's current deal is just ₹50 lakh per year and is about to expire. One sponsor even offered him a blank check, and his existing brand is ready to let him go early.
Everyone wants a piece of this rising star. His rapid rise means he's now one of the hottest names in India's endorsement scene.