Rajat Bedi might join 'Don 3' as the new villain
Entertainment
Rajat Bedi is in talks to play a pivotal role in Don 3, stepping in after Vikrant Massey left the project over concerns about his role's depth and physical demands.
Bedi recently got attention for his performance in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix.
Why this matters for fans (and the franchise)
Don 3's production has been pushed to early 2026 due to script changes and casting updates—official talks with Bedi are set for mid-January.
For Bedi, this marks an exciting comeback after years away from the spotlight, and his potential casting hints at a fresh direction for the iconic Don series.