How's Rajesh Sharma recovering after hospitalization for an insect bite?

Sharma was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria, Kolkata, after his health deteriorated due to a sudden spike in his sugar levels.

Tiwari reassured fans and the film fraternity by adding, "He will resume work in a few days."

The actor's health issues began while shooting for Fauzi at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad when he was bitten by an insect or possibly a poisonous spider.