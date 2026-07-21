How's Rajesh Sharma recovering after hospitalization for an insect bite?
What's the story
Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from health complications that arose due to an insect bite while filming Prabhas's Fauzi. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) confirmed that he is recovering well. FWICE president BN Tiwari shared with India Today, "He has recovered well and has already come back to Mumbai." "His sugar levels had shot up, leading to complications, but he is doing well now."
Health scare
'He will resume work in a few days'
Sharma was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria, Kolkata, after his health deteriorated due to a sudden spike in his sugar levels.
Tiwari reassured fans and the film fraternity by adding, "He will resume work in a few days."
The actor's health issues began while shooting for Fauzi at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad when he was bitten by an insect or possibly a poisonous spider.
Deteriorating health
More on the actor's health complications
Initially, Sharma dismissed the insect bite as minor and did not seek immediate medical attention.
However, his condition deteriorated after he returned to Kolkata from Hyderabad.
He developed a high fever and restlessness, prompting him to seek medical help at a nearby hospital where he was eventually admitted.
After receiving treatment in Kolkata, Sharma has now returned to Mumbai, where he is recuperating at home under medical supervision.
Meanwhile, Sharma was last seen in Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar.