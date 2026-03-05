Rajesh Tailang's mother passes away; actor shares touching post
Rajesh Tailang, known for Delhi Crime and Mirzapur, shared on Instagram that his mother, Madhuri Tailang, has passed away.
In a touching post, he wrote: "The one who brought me into this world has now left it. Mother is no more."
Last rites to take place at 5pm
Madhuri Tailang's last rites will be held at 5pm at Lodhi Road cremation ground in New Delhi.
The Tailangs are a family deeply rooted in the arts—Rajesh's late brother Sudhir was a Padma Shri cartoonist, their grandfather played tabla, and their father loved classic films.
A look at Rajesh's career
A National School of Drama graduate, Rajesh started acting at 13 and went on to star in shows like Shanti and films like Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa.
Recently, he's been recognized for roles in Mirzapur, the Emmy-winning Delhi Crime, Bandish Bandits, and movies like Siddharth.