Rajinikanth and Haasan to reunite in 'KHxRK' with Dilipkumar directing
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are teaming up for a film tentatively titled KHxRK, with shooting expected to begin in 2027.
Nelson Dilipkumar, who made Jailer, will direct, but filming won't start until he wraps up Jailer 2 later in 2026.
This marks their first on-screen collaboration since the late 1970s, so it's definitely a milestone.
Ravichander to score 'KHxRK'
Red Giant Movies is producing KHxRK and says it's a dream come true, promising to honor both stars' legacies.
Anirudh Ravichander will handle the music, and the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
While an official date isn't out yet, a Dussehra or Diwali 2027 release is likely.
Fans are already buzzing about this historic pairing!