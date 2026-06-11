Rajinikanth and Haasan to reunite in 'KHxRK' with Dilipkumar directing

Ravichander to score 'KHxRK'

Red Giant Movies is producing KHxRK and says it's a dream come true, promising to honor both stars' legacies.

Anirudh Ravichander will handle the music, and the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

While an official date isn't out yet, a Dussehra or Diwali 2027 release is likely.

Fans are already buzzing about this historic pairing!