Rajinikanth calls 'Dhurandhar 2' box office ka baap
Rajinikanth just gave a big shoutout to Aditya Dhar's new film, Dhurandhar 2.
After catching the movie in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to call Dhar box office ka baap and congratulated the team for their blockbuster success, a moment that quickly went viral among fans.
'Dhurandhar 2' marks Ranveer's 1st pan-India film
Ranveer Singh leads as Jaskirat Singh, an Indian agent sent to Karachi to take down a terror network.
The film dropped in Hindi on March 19, with South Indian dubbed versions following after censor clearance.
It smashed advance booking records: paid previews and strong advance bookings suggested the film could open at ₹100 crore-plus domestically and ₹200 crore-plus worldwide; paid previews alone sold nearly 10 lakh tickets and grossed about ₹43 crore.
Meanwhile, plea has been filed against the film
The movie isn't without controversy: a plea has been filed in the Madras High Court claiming it violates Tamil Nadu's election rules with its one-sided content.
But despite the legal drama, Bollywood biggies are loving it — Ram Gopal Varma called it Sholay x 100, and Anupam Kher praised its writing and action-packed patriotism.