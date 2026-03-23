Rajinikanth calls 'Dhurandhar 2' box office ka baap

'Dhurandhar 2' marks Ranveer's 1st pan-India film

Ranveer Singh leads as Jaskirat Singh, an Indian agent sent to Karachi to take down a terror network.

The film dropped in Hindi on March 19, with South Indian dubbed versions following after censor clearance.

It smashed advance booking records: paid previews and strong advance bookings suggested the film could open at ₹100 crore-plus domestically and ₹200 crore-plus worldwide; paid previews alone sold nearly 10 lakh tickets and grossed about ₹43 crore.