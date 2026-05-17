Rajinikanth calls Stalin meeting personal, comments on Vijay's chief ministership Entertainment May 17, 2026

Rajinikanth chatted with reporters at his Chennai home, opening up about his recent meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and actor Vijay's unexpected rise as Tamil Nadu's chief minister.

He made it clear the meeting with Stalin was just between friends, "Our friendship is beyond politics." and not about political deals.

Rajini also said he felt sad about Stalin's defeat in Kulathur but wanted to squash any rumors of political motives.