Rajinikanth calls Stalin meeting personal, comments on Vijay's chief ministership
Rajinikanth chatted with reporters at his Chennai home, opening up about his recent meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and actor Vijay's unexpected rise as Tamil Nadu's chief minister.
He made it clear the meeting with Stalin was just between friends, "Our friendship is beyond politics." and not about political deals.
Rajini also said he felt sad about Stalin's defeat in Kulathur but wanted to squash any rumors of political motives.
Rajinikanth shocked but congratulates actor Vijay
Rajinikanth admitted he was "extremely shocked" by Vijay becoming chief minister, since Tamil Nadu politics has long been dominated by Dravidian parties.
Still, he congratulated Vijay right after the win and reminded everyone that he stepped away from politics in 2020 due to health issues.
Even though he's not actively involved anymore, Rajini keeps an eye on major developments and maintains friendships across party lines.