Rajinikanth 'Dharman' title and poster unveiled, Haasan recalls 50-year friendship
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's next movie, Dharman - The Deadly Doctor, just got its title and poster revealed on June 25.
At the launch, producer Kamal Haasan noted their 50-year friendship. "We've been friends for over 50 years," Haasan said, giving the moment a heartfelt touch.
Family thriller 'Dharman' directed by Marimuthu
Dharman was first announced as Thalaivar 173 earlier this year but has since evolved under director Ashwath Marimuthu.
It's a family thriller inspired by Rajinikanth's Padayappa and Haasan's Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu.
With the poster out, excitement is building fast for this long-awaited collaboration between two icons of Tamil cinema.