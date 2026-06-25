Rajinikanth 'Dharman' title and poster unveiled, Haasan recalls 50-year friendship

Family thriller 'Dharman' directed by Marimuthu

Dharman was first announced as Thalaivar 173 earlier this year but has since evolved under director Ashwath Marimuthu.

It's a family thriller inspired by Rajinikanth's Padayappa and Haasan's Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu.

With the poster out, excitement is building fast for this long-awaited collaboration between two icons of Tamil cinema.