Rajinikanth gets relief in ₹57L service tax demand case Mar 05, 2026

Rajinikanth just got a big relief—tax authorities wanted him to pay nearly ₹57 lakh in service tax for renting out his Chennai property to a hotel, but the CESTAT tribunal has now scrapped that demand.

The bench said the facilities he provided, like the restaurant and banquet hall, are all part of running a hotel—not separate businesses.