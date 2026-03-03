Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite after 47 years Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are finally teaming up again for KH x RK, a gangster action-comedy directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

This marks their first movie together since 1979.

Filming is expected to begin in 2027, once both finish their current projects.