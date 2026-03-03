Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite after 47 years
Entertainment
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are finally teaming up again for KH x RK, a gangster action-comedy directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
This marks their first movie together since 1979.
Filming is expected to begin in 2027, once both finish their current projects.
'KH x RK' teaser out now
The film dropped a fun promo video showing the stars in retro looks and playful banter, all set to Anirudh Ravichander's viral track "Aaja Raja."
Cinematography will be handled by Rajiv Menon.
Even Mammootty might make a guest appearance as Haasan's old gangster friend.