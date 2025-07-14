Rajinikanth pays tribute to late Saroja Devi
South Indian film legend B Saroja Devi passed away on Monday at her Bengaluru home, aged 87, after battling age-related health issues.
Known for her roles across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, she leaves behind a legacy that shaped generations of movie lovers.
Saroja Devi was just 17 when she started acting
Starting her career at just 17 with Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955), Saroja Devi quickly became the first female superstar in Kannada films and a leading face in South Indian cinema.
With 190 movies to her name and collaborations with icons like MGR and Sivaji Ganesan, she helped define an era on screen.
Saroja Devi was honored with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan
Honored with awards like the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, Saroja Devi's influence stretched far beyond acting.
Actor Khushbhu Sundar expressed admiration for her, reflecting how much she meant to the industry.
She is survived by her family.