Rajinikanth returns as Tiger in 'Jailer 2' against Suryah, Balan
Entertainment
Rajinikanth is back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2.
This time, the stakes are higher with a fresh batch of villains: SJ Suryah and Vidya Balan play siblings Bodhi and Kantha Kalpak, who run a larger idol-smuggling syndicate.
After the fall of Varman, their criminal network steps into the spotlight, setting up an intense new showdown for Tiger.
Chakraborty Sarna Shahjahan join villain squad
The Kalpak family isn't alone: Mithun Chakraborty, Jatin Sarna, and Hakim Shahjahan join the villain squad, making life even tougher for Tiger.
With revenge plots brewing, expect a more tangled web of enemies than ever before as Tiger faces off against this upgraded roster.