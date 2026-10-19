Rajinikanth returns as Tiger in 'Jailer 2' against Suryah, Balan

Rajinikanth is back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2.

This time, the stakes are higher with a fresh batch of villains: SJ Suryah and Vidya Balan play siblings Bodhi and Kantha Kalpak, who run a larger idol-smuggling syndicate.

After the fall of Varman, their criminal network steps into the spotlight, setting up an intense new showdown for Tiger.