Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': Overseas distributor threatens legal action over fake collections

Hamsini Entertainment, the overseas distributor of superstar Rajinikanth's film Coolie , has warned of legal action against those circulating fake box office numbers. The company stated that any attempt to misrepresent or tarnish the film's performance would face legal consequences, including defamation claims and financial penalties.

Statement Only producers will share collection updates: Hamsini Entertainment In an official statement shared on its social media handles, Hamsini Entertainment said, "It has come to our notice that certain groups and unofficial pages with vested interests are spreading fake box office numbers and creating unnecessary noise around the global performance of Coolie." The distributor emphasized the importance of transparency and accuracy, stating that only the producers and Hamsini Entertainment will release official box office updates.

Twitter Post Read the statement here 🚨 Official Statement – Hamsini Entertainment 🚨



It has come to our notice that certain groups and unofficial pages with vested interests are spreading fake box office numbers and creating unnecessary noise around the global performance of Coolie.



We wish to clarify the… — Hamsini Entertainment (@Hamsinient) August 26, 2025

Impact of misinformation 'Coolie' distributor warns of strong legal action The statement further said, "Spreading fabricated numbers or exaggerated comparisons is not only misleading but also directly harmful to the reputation of the film, its stakeholders, and the audiences who trust us." The distributor also warned that they are closely monitoring online buzz and will take strong legal action against those trying to undermine the film's success.

Call for honesty 'Audience's love and support are the true measure of success...' The distributor further urged exhibitors, trade partners, and audiences to depend solely on official sources for updates on the film's performance. "The audience's love and support are the true measure of success, and no campaign of misinformation can overshadow that." "Cinema belongs to audiences, not to vested interests. Let us celebrate films with honesty and fairness," it said.