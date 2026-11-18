Rajinikanth vacations in Athens as Soundarya shares Instagram photos
Rajinikanth is taking a break in Athens with his family, and his daughter Soundarya just dropped some sweet vacation snaps on Instagram.
The photos show the superstar soaking up the sights and enjoying downtime with his loved ones, making the most of their time together in Athens, Greece.
Family attends Ravichander wedding in Greece
The family traveled to Greece to attend Anirudh Ravichander's wedding, a big celebration for the family.
Soundarya called their Athens adventure full of "amazing memories," as they got to relax, celebrate, and experience Greece's vibrant culture as a family.