Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' becomes highest Kollywood debut earning ₹400 cr
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's latest film, Jailer 2, just set a new milestone as the highest-grossing Kollywood debut ever.
The movie pulled in over ₹400 crore worldwide, beating last year's record held by Coolie, with ₹224 crore from India and $18,715,000 from international audiences.
'Jailer 2' sets UAE Kollywood record
Jailer 2 didn't just win at home; it dominated overseas too, especially in the UAE, where it broke Kollywood earnings records.
The film also made waves in North America, Australia, the UK and Tamil hotspots like Malaysia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka.
With international revenue expected to cross $25 million (and possibly reach $28 million to $29 million), it's clear Rajinikanth still knows how to draw a crowd across the globe.