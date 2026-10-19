Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' becomes highest Kollywood debut earning ₹400 cr

Jailer 2 didn't just win at home; it dominated overseas too, especially in the UAE, where it broke Kollywood earnings records.

The film also made waves in North America, Australia, the UK and Tamil hotspots like Malaysia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka.

With international revenue expected to cross $25 million (and possibly reach $28 million to $29 million), it's clear Rajinikanth still knows how to draw a crowd across the globe.