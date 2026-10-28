Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' crosses 744cr worldwide, 12th 100cr film
Entertainment
Rajinikanth, now 75, just proved age is no limit: his latest film Jailer 2 has crossed a massive ₹744 crore worldwide, making it his biggest hit yet.
With this, he's notched up his 12th movie to break the ₹100 crore mark, showing he's still a legend who knows how to pull crowds.
'Jailer' and 'Jailer 2' connect generations
From Sivaji in 2007 to blockbusters like Enthiran and Kabali, Rajinikanth's movies have brought Tamil cinema into the international spotlight.
Jailer and now Jailer 2 keep that streak alive, connecting with fans across generations while setting new records along the way.