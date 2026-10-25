Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' crosses ₹600cr globally in 7 days
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has stormed past the ₹600 crore mark globally within its first seven days, outpacing other big releases like Border 2 and Hanuman Ansh.
The film's massive success shows Rajinikanth's star power is as strong as ever, drawing crowds everywhere.
'Jailer 2' domestic week 1 ₹334.35cr
Advance bookings for Jailer 2 kicked off in selective overseas territories on October 5 and in India on October 6, leading to 18 lakh tickets sold in India before release and ₹37 crore earned from pre-sales alone.
On opening day, the film pulled in ₹59.70 crore net from 15,887 shows across India, and by the end of week one had raked in ₹334.35 crore domestically, proving Rajinikanth still rules the box office.