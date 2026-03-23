Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 173': Cibi Chakravarthi onboard as director

'Thalaivar 173' teaser poster out

The teaser poster hints at stylish action with its scissors-and-gun motif, while the tagline "Every HERO has a FAMILY" suggests emotional family themes.

Anirudh Ravichander returns as music composer; Cibi Chakravarthi previously directed Don.

For Chakravarthi, working with Rajinikanth is a dream come true, and fans are already excited to see what this fresh team delivers.