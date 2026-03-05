Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 173' gets release date, locks director

Director Cibi promises a fresh take

Director Cibi Chakravarthi (of 'Don' fame) promises a fresh mix of emotion and action—hinted at in the poster with scissors, needles, guns, and cloth.

Music comes from Anirudh Ravichander, marking his sixth team-up with Rajini.

Pre-production has moved fast despite Rajinikanth's packed schedule (he's also busy with 'Jailer 2'), making this project one to watch for anyone excited about new-age Tamil cinema.