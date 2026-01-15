Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 173' starts filming April 2026
Entertainment
Rajinikanth just confirmed his next movie, Thalaivar 173, will kick off shooting this April.
The big reveal happened during Pongal celebrations at his Chennai home.
Directed by Cibi Chakravarthi and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, no release date has been announced. Music comes from Anirudh Ravichander.
Why does this matter?
There's been some buzz after the original director, Sundar C, previously stepped down, but now things are back on track with Chakravarthi stepping in.
Fans can look forward to another Rajini-Anirudh combo and a fresh creative team—plus it's always exciting when two legends like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan collaborate behind the scenes!