'Batwara 1947': Special screening to be held for spiritual leaders
What's the story
Rajkumar Santoshi is organizing a special screening of his latest film, Batwara 1947, in Mumbai, reported Bollywood Hungama. The event will be attended by renowned spiritual and faith leaders from various communities. The film, which was released on August 14, is set against the backdrop of India's Partition and explores themes of humanity, love, and harmony during this dark chapter in history.
Attendees
Spiritual leaders from various faiths invited to discuss film's themes
The special screening of Batwara 1947 will be graced by an array of spiritual leaders.
These include Yoga Manishi Acharya Shri Vivek Muni Ji Maharaj (Founder President, Acharya Sushil Muni Mission), Father Norbert Herman SVD (Director, Inter Faith Dialogue, Catholic Archbishop of Delhi), Paramjeet Singh Chandhok Ji (Chief Advisor of DSGC), and Allama Bunai Hasani (National Secretary General of All India Ulama Board).
The event aims to foster discussions on the film's themes among these prominent figures.
Cast details
More about the film and its cast ensemble
Batwara 1947 boasts an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh.
The film marks the reunion of Santoshi and Deol after nearly three decades.
It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions with music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.