'Batwara 1947': Special screening to be held for spiritual leaders

The special screening of Batwara 1947 will be graced by an array of spiritual leaders.

These include Yoga Manishi Acharya Shri Vivek Muni Ji Maharaj (Founder President, Acharya Sushil Muni Mission), Father Norbert Herman SVD (Director, Inter Faith Dialogue, Catholic Archbishop of Delhi), Paramjeet Singh Chandhok Ji (Chief Advisor of DSGC), and Allama Bunai Hasani (National Secretary General of All India Ulama Board).

The event aims to foster discussions on the film's themes among these prominent figures.