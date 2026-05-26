Rajkumar says Charan deserves a National Award for 'Peddi' performance
Entertainment
Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar just hyped up Ram Charan's performance in Peddi, saying it deserves a National Award.
He shared his admiration for Charan's dedication and transformation online, and fans from both sides are buzzing even more about the film.
Charan's committed turn sparks 'Peddi' buzz
Charan's role in Peddi is getting lots of love for its depth and authenticity. He really went all-in to bring this character to life.
After Rajkumar's shout-out, fans have flooded social media with support, making Peddi one of the year's most talked-about films.