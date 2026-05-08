Rajkumar to star alongside Tamil Jeevinth in father son drama
Entertainment
Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is set to star alongside rising Tamil actor-director Abishan Jeevinth in a new father-son drama.
The film will dive into their emotional bond, marking a big moment for Jeevinth as he continues to make waves after his debut with Tourist Family.
Sivaraman directs, cast and title unrevealed
Directed by Gautham Sivaraman (who worked on Jeevinth's debut), the project also involves filmmaker Balamurugan.
Production kicked off with a pooja ceremony, but the full cast and title are still under wraps.
Fans are buzzing about this cross-industry collaboration, especially with Rajkumar known for intense roles and Jeevinth's growing popularity.
More updates are expected soon!