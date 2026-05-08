Rajkumar to star alongside Tamil Jeevinth in father son drama

Sivaraman directs, cast and title unrevealed

Directed by Gautham Sivaraman (who worked on Jeevinth's debut), the project also involves filmmaker Balamurugan.

Production kicked off with a pooja ceremony, but the full cast and title are still under wraps.

Fans are buzzing about this cross-industry collaboration, especially with Rajkumar known for intense roles and Jeevinth's growing popularity.

More updates are expected soon!