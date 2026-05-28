'Dada': Rajkummar Rao begins Sourav Ganguly biopic shoot in Kolkata

Actor Rajkummar Rao has commenced shooting for the biopic on former Indian men's cricket captain Sourav Ganguly . The film, titled Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story , has moved to Kolkata after wrapping up its Mumbai schedule. The team is currently on a 15-day shoot in the city, covering various locations that are significant to Ganguly's life and career.

Filming details Shoot begins at Ganguly's residence in Behala The first part of the Kolkata schedule is focused on Ganguly's childhood and upbringing, tracing his journey from Behala to becoming a cricketer. The shoot began at Ganguly's residence in Behala on Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, filming moved to the historic East Bengal Club grounds, where Rao was seen in a red tracksuit portraying India's beloved "dada." The shoot also took place at Eden Gardens.

Location diversity Film captures different stages of Ganguly's life The biopic is being filmed at various locations such as Behala, the Maidan, East Bengal Club, Aryan Club, Dukhiram Cricket Coaching Centre, and Eden Gardens. The film is capturing different stages of Ganguly's life, from his early years in Kolkata to the larger journey that made him one of Indian cricket's most recognizable figures.

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