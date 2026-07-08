'Dada' poster: Rajkummar Rao channels Sourav Ganguly's Lord's T-shirt moment
What's the story
The first-look poster of Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story was unveiled on Wednesday, coinciding with the former Indian men's cricket captain's birthday. Starring Rajkummar Rao as Ganguly, the poster pays homage to one of his most iconic moments: the shirt-waving celebration from the Lord's balcony after India's NatWest Trophy victory over England in 2002. This image has long been associated with a new phase in Indian cricket under Ganguly's leadership.
Film details
Meanwhile, here's what the film is all about
The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, will chronicle Ganguly's journey from a budding cricketer to one of India's most influential captains. It aims to highlight the grit, resilience, and conviction that defined his career and revolutionized Indian cricket. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14, 2027.
Cast details
Here's how the makers are bringing authenticity to the film
Tanya Maniktala will play Ganguly's wife, dancer Dona Ganguly, in the biopic. The film is also expected to delve into the couple's relationship, with portions of their story reportedly presented through a musical sequence. The makers have roped in several Bengali actors to lend authenticity to the film's setting. Aparajita Adhya has been cast as Ganguly's mother, Nirupa Ganguly, while Saswata Chatterjee will portray his father, Chandi Ganguly.