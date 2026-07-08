'Dada' will release on May 14, 2027

'Dada' poster: Rajkummar Rao channels Sourav Ganguly's Lord's T-shirt moment

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:29 am Jul 08, 202611:29 am

What's the story

The first-look poster of Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story was unveiled on Wednesday, coinciding with the former Indian men's cricket captain's birthday. Starring Rajkummar Rao as Ganguly, the poster pays homage to one of his most iconic moments: the shirt-waving celebration from the Lord's balcony after India's NatWest Trophy victory over England in 2002. This image has long been associated with a new phase in Indian cricket under Ganguly's leadership.