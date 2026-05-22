'Raftaar': Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's first theatrical production will now arrive in October
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Raftaar, starring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, will be released in theaters on October 16. The film is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and will arrive during the extended Dussehra weekend. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, it is a drama that delves into ambition, power, and the emotional toll of pursuing success. Earlier, it was set for a July release.
Production details
Meet the team behind 'Raftaar'
Raftaar is produced by Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film, marking a new chapter in her and Rao's journey as producers. It's their debut theatrical venture. The film has been executive produced by Tarun Bali, with Rohan Narula writing the story and screenplay. PVR INOX Pictures will handle distribution. It also stars Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor in key roles.
Film's theme
Story set against India's ed-tech industry
Set against the backdrop of India's booming ed-tech industry, Raftaar chronicles the meteoric rise of a start-up and its aftermath. The film delves into how the pursuit of big dreams can blur moral lines and affect personal relationships. Rao described Raftaar as "not just a film, it's our first step into the theatrical world, a labor of belief, grit and countless dreams."