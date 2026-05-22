'Raftaar': Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's first theatrical production will now arrive in October

Raftaar is produced by Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film, marking a new chapter in her and Rao's journey as producers. It's their debut theatrical venture. The film has been executive produced by Tarun Bali, with Rohan Narula writing the story and screenplay. PVR INOX Pictures will handle distribution. It also stars Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor in key roles.

Film's theme

Story set against India's ed-tech industry

Set against the backdrop of India's booming ed-tech industry, Raftaar chronicles the meteoric rise of a start-up and its aftermath. The film delves into how the pursuit of big dreams can blur moral lines and affect personal relationships. Rao described Raftaar as "not just a film, it's our first step into the theatrical world, a labor of belief, grit and countless dreams."